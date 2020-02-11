HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Officials seeking whereabouts of 2 East Texas children ordered into state custody

The DFPS is looking for Robert Tickle, Jr., 12, and and Briya Tickle, 7.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) is seeking the public's help in locating two missing children.

The DFPS is looking for Robert Tickle, Jr., 12, and and Briya Tickle, 7, who were both ordered into DFPS custody by Henderson County Judge Nancy Perryman,

The children were last seen with their parents, Christina Gibbons, 45, and Robert Tickle, 55, in Chandler.

The DFPS says they may also be in the Dallas area (Duncanville and/or Grand Prairie). They are driving a 2002 brown Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Texas license plate number: HKY8662.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children, please contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at (903) 521-6095.