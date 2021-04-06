Hayden Balgavy to join Wake Up Central team full time

Hayden will anchor alongside Amanda Jaeger and Meteorologist Skot Covert.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that longtime staff member Hayden Balgavy will join the team of hosts on its morning show, Wake Up Central.

Hayden, who grew up in central Arkansas, has been with the station since his senior year at Arkansas State University in 2012, when he worked at THV11 as an intern. He was hired officially in 2013 as a photojournalist and was quickly promoted to sports anchor, producer, and multimedia journalist.

The lifelong Arkansas sports fan is known for his unique storytelling he’s developed over the years, as well as the relatable touch he adds to his reporting. If you ask anyone in the newsroom about him, they might recount the time he was caught on camera reacting to the heartbreaking loss the Arkansas Razorbacks endured in the 2019 College World Series.

General Manager Marty Schack said, “Hayden goes all in on everything. He’s committed to truthful and ethical journalism, has a heart for the community we serve, and is an elite storyteller and anchor. He is a perfect fit for Wake Up Central.”

Hayden will anchor alongside Amanda Jaeger and Meteorologist Skot Covert.

He said, “I’m honored and so excited to be part of Wake Up Central. It’s a dream to join the morning show I grew up watching. The team is incredible and I can’t wait to work with them every morning.”

Wake Up Central is all about connecting Arkansans to what’s happening around them and helping provide context to those situations. It airs weekday mornings from 4:30 – 7.

News Director Shayla Teater added, “Hayden has a passion for telling relevant stories and facilitating meaningful conversations – both such huge parts of the role Wake Up Central plays in getting Arkansans ready for the day.”

In Hayden’s spare time, he says he loves spending time with his family – especially his wife Madeline and their two dogs Stetson and Tuli. He adores traveling, making a mean shrimp boil, playing golf, and watching sports… Oh, and he claims to be a fantasy football guru!