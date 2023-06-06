Summer heat cooks up challenges for Arkansas farmers

Cattle, crops and even prices for supplies were all impacted by the heat in 2022. This is how farmers are preparing for the warm weather this time around.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — The summer heat has arrived in Arkansas, and with it comes challenges for farmers.

Last summer’s drought impacted Arkansas farmers' cattle, crops and even the prices they paid for supplies.

“They were tough last year," River Family Farms Owner Joe Thrash said. "I know a lot of folks sold every cow they had."

Thrash remembers how difficult Summer 2022 was for farmers, including himself working in Mayflower.

“We were fortunate we just sold some older coal cows and held on to what we had the rest of the time," Thrash said. "We made some hay last year, but some folks didn't... We were just fortunate, I guess.”

While things are improving, Thrash said some of the challenges brought on by last year's drought still linger.

“To buy hay is still high, input costs are high, fertilizer isn't as high as it was, fuel has come down a little bit," Thrash said. "We consolidated herds a little bit, which will help a little this year."

According to Thrash, he's focused on working ahead to better prepare for the summer heat.

“We started watering earlier this year," Thrash said. "Try to get all our equipment up and ready to go so we don't have any downtime in the field."

Yes, that means preparing the cattle too.

“Work our cattle early to try and get them in the best shape we can coming out of the winter," Thrash said.

Thrash is hoping it rains more this summer.

“If that doesn't happen [in] the next week or so, we're probably going to freshen these beds up one more time," Thrash said. “It's something we don't want to do, but it looks like that's what we're going to have to do to get them halfway timely planted.”

Thrash said they're ready regardless of the challenges this summer brings.