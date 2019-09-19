LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heifer International announced Thursday that the Heifer Ranch will end public programs and instead focus on farmer training and support.

"This decision was a difficult one and something that we have carefully considered," said Chris Coxon, Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications with Heifer. "The Ranch has been a center for innovative learning for groups across the country for many years, but the cost of maintaining the facilities has led us to refocus these programs to better meet the needs of farmers."

The 1,200-acre ranch, located in Perryville, will focus on "expanding training and support to farmers for access to processing and markets." The ranch will also increase its livestock program by raising cattle, hogs, sheep and poultry for the Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative.

Heifer Ranch will be open to the public until October 3 as well as for any pre-scheduled visits.

"Educational programs at the Heifer Village and Urban Farm in Little Rock will continue," Coxon said, "where we offers a hands-on, global educational facility with interactive learning exhibits for people of all ages."

