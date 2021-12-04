Police need help finding family of toddler left at CiCi's Pizza in North Little Rock

NLRPD said the child was left at a CiCi's Pizza and are asking for the public's help finding the family.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the family of a toddler found alone at CiCi's Pizza.

According to police, the child was found alone on December 4 at the CiCi's Pizza located at 2815 Lakewood Village Drive in North Little Rock.

The child's name is unknown at this time, but is believed to be around two years old.

Police say the child is unable to tell officers any info to help locate the family.

If you have any information on the family, please call police at 501-758-1234.