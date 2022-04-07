Here’s the latest guidelines for the best sleep practices for infants

The American Academy of Pediatrics says, "back is best."

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics recently updated their safe infant sleep guidelines. These updates come six years after their latest update in 2016.

Some parents may think that sharing the same bed with your infant is safest, but Driscoll Children's Hospital's injury Prevention Training Coordinator, Karen Beard said there is not a safe way to co-sleep with your baby.

“If they get cold at night, or you think they do then put them in a heavier sleeper, but no pillows, no stuffed animals, no blankets, by themselves flat on their back in a crib," Beard said.

Beard adds that there are some studies that say the use of a pacifier will help decrease the chance SIDS, or 'sudden infant death syndrome' because of the stimulation and the moving of the mouth.

To learn more about this study, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.