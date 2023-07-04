One week later: Here's what happening now after Arkansas tornadoes

Little Rock and North Little Rock are busy clearing the damaged areas and ensuring people have what they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been one week since two EF-3 tornadoes tore through Arkansas, leveling houses, businesses and everything in their way.

Clean-up efforts are underway across Central Arkansas, and the area still has a long way to go before we return to normalcy.

"We're just elated and our hearts are warmed by this type of support," said Kendra Pruitt, Chief of Staff for the Little Rock Mayor's Office.

Cleaning up has been a top priority for the City of Little Rock after the tornado.

The city has set up a donation drop-off for people to help those in need at 7000 Murray Street.

"What we need most now is baby formula," Pruitt said. "Also, non-perishable foods; canned goods in the form of meals, [and] not just vegetables, but pop-top ravioli and pasta."

The City of Little Rock also requested that people not drive around the impacted areas to sightsee. It slows down traffic flow for those helping clean up and restore power.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said he wants to rebuild for the better, especially in Burns Park. He wants to see trees planted and bring people from all over to the park.

"There's going to be a tremendous amount of rebuilding to do," Hartwick said. "I mean, we had over 1,100 structures hit."

Hartwick hopes to have the park back open in the next week or two.