Here's what the child tax credit means for Arkansas

If you qualify for the advanced child tax credit, you get up to $300 a month for a child under the age of 6 and $250 per child for children between the ages 6 of 17.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you qualify for it, you likely got a child tax credit payment yesterday from the IRS. However, some of you didn’t receive it at all or you still did despite opting out.

If you received one after opting out, many wonder what you should do next.

"If they definitely don't want to receive any further payments from now until the end of the year, I recommend they contact the IRS and let them know,” Latasha McKinney with Liberty Tax said.

After the Child Tax Credit rolled out Thursday, many Arkansans have been left with confusion.

McKinney said if you received the payment after opting out it’s likely because you opted out too late.

This happened to Gabrielle Smith, but she said she met the deadline.

"Some people tried to opt-out of it before the deadline, but the link wasn't even available or working, so why set a deadline?” Smith said.

Now that she's received one check that she hopes will be the last, another concern has come up.

Smith wonders if this will impact her tax return later.

McKinney said it will.

"A lot of people don't like that, but you aren't getting the whole credit. You're only going to get half," she said. "You're still going to get another half at the time of your tax return."

Others qualified people who wanted the advanced credit said they haven’t received it.

"It's a good possibility you don't get it direct deposited. They [IRS] say they reserve the right to send it to you the way they send it to you,” McKinney said.

It could come by paper check, which is expected on the 15th, but it could come later.

"Depending on the mail service I can't truly say when you will actually get them, but it will be around the middle of the month when you will receive it," she said.