Former Arkansas athlete working to help high schoolers develop their name, image, likeness

Lawmakers passed Act 589, which allows high school athletes to enter into NIL agreements as soon as they’re accepted into an Arkansas college or university.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Byron Jenkins is the CEO of Arkansas Athlete Connection, which focuses on developing name, image and likeness for high school athletes.

"As athletes, they have a big platform," Jenkins said. "They're on the big stage. They're in the public eye."

He knows it all too well as a former athlete who played at Little Rock Central High School, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas in the 1990s.

After spending time at both colleges, Jenkins decided it was time to help high school student-athletes transition to college sports.

"What I wanted to do was open up a facility in Arkansas where high school athletes could come in and learn how to build their brand," Jenkins said. "How to profit off their platform."

Jenkins and Arkansas Athlete Connection hosts 40 student-athletes across the state once a month. They speak with financial advisors, lawyers and agents about their professional experience.

"We just sit down and talk about building their brand," Jenkins said. "How to use your platform, social media, the financial responsibility."

With the world of sports everchanging, Jenkins said it's essential for high school athletes to know how to market themselves, especially since lawmakers passed Act 589 this past legislative session.

Act 589 allows high school athletes to enter into NIL agreements as soon as they're accepted into an Arkansas college or university.

Under the previous regulations, athletes could only benefit from their name, image and likeness if enrolled in an Arkansas school.

"Some of these high school athletes have NIL values of $500,000 to a million," Jenkins said. "I think those young people should be able to capitalize off that."

Jenkins said one way high schoolers can develop their NIL is by building a solid online presence.

"When you're competing for that Gatorade commercial, they're selecting from athletes nationwide," Jenkins said. "With Arkansas being a smaller market, it's really important that our athletes get that added exposure."