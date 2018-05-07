More than 71,000 Arkansans served in World War I. This year marks 100 years since the war ended. Now you can read their firsthand experiences thanks to the Arkansas Great War Letter Project.

Parts of a letter written November 17, 1918 by Private Orley Frazier reads:

“Dear Mother - I am sure that you folks think I have forgotten you, but far from it. We were just behind the firing line, pushing forward.”

The letter was posted in the Pocahontas Star Herald - written by Private Orley Frazier to his mother

Chloe Smith is a Cabot High School graduate and a war letter transcriber.

"I read stuff from a nurse versus a frontline soldier," Smith said.

They’re taking old World War I letters written in 1917 and 1918 and bringing them back to life.

"It’s really interesting to see the personality soldiers take on it, so it’s so much more personal," Smith said.

The Arkansas Great War Letter Project is led by Mike Polston, Director of the Museum of American History at Cabot High School.

“This is a project that really began over 30 years ago when I started doing research on World War I," Polston said.

His research led to discoveries of hundreds of letters published in county newspapers from across Arkansas.

"I think there are actually thousands of them," Polston said.

He explained how difficult it is to find the letters so he wanted to make them more accessible to everyone.

"So I thought, 'Well technology, why can’t you create a website?' I asked students, 'Can you do that' and generally they say, 'Yeah, I can,'" he said.

As part of the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration in Spring 2017 the website was born.

"Now millions of people have access to it just by the click," Polston said.

Polston, students, and volunteers transcribe each letter found then post them online. So far they’ve transcribed more than 1,500.

“What better information can you get from the war front than coming from Arkansas people," Polston said.

