Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's September, and that means it's a month of Independence Day celebrations for many Latin American countries.

Here in Arkansas, several Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations are set to happen soon.

The City of North Little Rock has announced that its Hispanic Heritage Festival hosted by Seis Puentes will be happening on Saturday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Argenta Plaza (510 Main St).

The festival is free and open to the public and aims to celebrate the North Little Rock Hispanic community through art, music, and food.

It will feature local Hispanic food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, various kids activities, and even live entertainment by Los Sierreños and Ballet Quetzalli.

There will also be a salsa contest and guests interested in trying them out can pay $10 to sample the local salsas and vote for whichever is their favorite.

You may even find some of your favorite members of our crew at the festival! Be sure to stop by our THV11 tent to say hello and get some free swag!