Hispanic Heritage Month celebration event kicks off in Fort Smith

The event will feature food, live music, cultural dance performances, and prizes. The first 210 people will receive coupons for free food.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The LIBRE Initiative is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration event in Fort Smith on Friday, Oct. 7. The event will also celebrate the grand opening of a LIBRE office in Northwest Arkansas

The event will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Garrison Commons located at 913 Garrison Avenue.

There will be food, live music, cultural dance performances, prizes, and much more. The first 210 people will receive coupons for free food.

Rooted in the Hispanic community, The LIBRE Initiative is a nonprofit organization that brings people together with a mission "to advance the solutions that create the freedom and opportunity people need to discover and develop their potential." according to their website.

The organization engages and informs the U.S. Hispanic community on policies that drive progress. LIBRE equips the community with tools to overcome barriers so that all Hispanics that call the U.S. home are achieving their full potential and contributing to a more prosperous country. LIBRE says that through community events, programs, and educational campaigns, they empower Latinos to achieve their American Dream.

To learn more about the LIBRE Initiative's efforts, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device