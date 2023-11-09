List of 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Events around Little Rock

September is a month of Independence Day celebrations for many Latin American countries. If you're ready for a fiesta in Little Rock, here's where you can find one.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — September means a month of Independence Day celebrations for many Latin American countries.

Here in Central Arkansas, there are several big fiestas taking place so everyone can celebrate the independence, culture, and history of these countries.

Little Rock

Hispanic Heritage Festival in North Little Rock. Saturday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Argenta Plaza (510 Main St).

Spanish Storytime at CALS Children's Library and Learning Center. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Lola's Latin Night at Club Sway. Friday, September 15, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. The event is for ages 21+

Terry Library hosts cooking demo with El Sur. Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fletcher Library hosts a tortilla-making class. Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Festival at Plaza Frida. Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Folklore, Musica & Comida held at Terry Library. Monday, September 25, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs

National Park College hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In October, there will also be Fiesta en SoMa held in the heart of Little Rock's SoMa neighborhood. This event will be on Friday, October 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.