Historic Arizona ghost town with population of 8 sells for $956k

CLEATOR, Ariz. — The tiny "town" of Cleator, Arizona, with a population of about eight, has been sold for $956,000.

The historic ghost town was on the market for $1.25 million before being sold to its new owner who has not been named.

“You’ve heard the term, 'where everybody knows your name?'" bar owner Mike Brown said in a July 2020 interview. "That’s Cleator."

The bar has been there for decades and has slowly expanded from a literal hole in a wall to a sprawling complex popular with day-trippers, off-roaders, and bikers.

“Well, where else are they going to go?" Brown asked, laughing.

Real estate agent Justin Godsey said the novelty of owning an entire town has attracted people with dreams of retirement, living off the grid, even transforming it.

“There’s even people mentioning you know a luxury destination resort type place out here," Godsey said.

But the people who live in Cleator generally don't leave. People like Brown keep the place running. He has another three years left on the bar's lease...he'll be here through the next owner too.

“Whoever it is that comes in here," Brown said, "I hope that he allows Cleator to be Cleator."

