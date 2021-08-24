Where you can see historic Big Boy No. 4014 in Arkansas this week

Big Boy is expected to arrive in North Little Rock at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 and leave the following morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive will be making its way through Arkansas soon!

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific in 1941. They were made to handle steep terrain between Cheyenne, Wy. And Ogden, Utah.

No. 4014 is the only operating Big Boy of the limited number still in existence. It is also the only one Union Pacific still owns.

After a restoration project that took more than two years, No. 4014 took an upper Midwest tour and a trip to Ogden to celebrate Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary. During that stop, the Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose to create the image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was put into place at Promontory Summit. That moment marked the creation of America’s first transcontinental railroad.

Big Boy departed Cheyenne, Wyoming on Aug. 5, and will be traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

When and where you can see Big Boy:

The locomotive is scheduled to arrive in Texarkana at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Between Aug. 25 and 27, Big Boy will make its way through Hope, Prescott, Gurdon, Arkadelphia, Malvern, North Little Rock, Bald Knob, Tuckerman, and Walnut Ridge.

Big Boy is expected to arrive in North Little Rock at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 and stay overnight. It'll make it's departure for the next stop at 8 a.m. the following morning.