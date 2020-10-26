Historic Toad Suck Ferry returns to central Arkansas

For years, this ferry was how locals got across the river between Perry and Faulkner counties.

After several decades, the Toad Suck ferry has returned to central Arkansas.

For years and years, this ferry was how locals got across the river between Perry and Faulkner counties.

It was moved to north Arkansas in the early '70s and then retired in 2016.

And now, with help from the state highway department, the city of Conway is getting it back.

"I think it held 5 or 6 cars at a time— or trailers or trucks, horses, pedestrians, or whatever," Jack Bell with the City of Conway said. "It's just had a long history in this county and we're very glad to get it back."

The Historical Society of Faulkner County is going to get involved and they'll help plan a ribbon-cutting ceremony soon.