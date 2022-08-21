Fort Smith police investigate hit-and-run that left one dead

The pedestrian that was killed has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, morning in the 5200 block of Towson Ave.

The pedestrian has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller.

Police are looking for the vehicle in this photo in connection to the incident.

Police are looking for more surveillance footage from the area and will release it when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device