Hog fans pile onto Razorback stadium on first home game

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a great start this season with a win in the home opener game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Razorback fans piled onto Razorback stadium to watch the first game of the season. There was something for everyone including food, music, and games for kids to enjoy.

5NEWS spoke with tailgaters and their excitement about the game. One fan came all the way from Houston to get into the Razorback spirit.

"I love the Hogs, I wanna support them, I think they're a great team," said the fan.

Students and fans got the opportunity to dress in their best tailgate attire. The university opened its campus to student's families on Thursday, with many events including Saturday's game and the traditional Tailgate for Family Weekend 2023.

One parent said he is very proud to be a part of the Razorback family.

"It's a very forward-thinking town, the size of the campus and everything about it just felt like an absolute fit for our family," he said.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play BYU, next weekend.

