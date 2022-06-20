Hogman's Gameday Superstore to hire more employees with boom in Razorback athletics

Hogman's Gameday Superstore is looking to fill one part-time position that will work between their Little Rock and North Little Rock locations.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — One of Arkansas' oldest and biggest Razorback stores is prepared for fans who may have found themselves needing the latest Hogs gear.

During the last few weeks, Hogman's Gameday Superstore has seen a lot of people that have come in for Omaha shirts. Hogman's has also been preparing for the rest of the year, by expanding their workforce.

Fans, like Tim Owens have made sure to get their hog gear.

After his first purchase was so popular among his friends and family, Tim quickly headed back to Hogman's to pick up more.

"I bought a Omahog t-shirt Saturday and sent some pictures out and I'm here to pick up four more," said Owens.

The staff at Hogman's said that their most popular item currently, has been the Omahog t-shirts. In order to keep up with the demand, the store has ordered more baseball gear all week long in preparation for the big games.

But that's not the only thing they've tried to get ahead on. The explosion of Razorback sports has given the store an opportunity to expand, and hire more employees.

"We need more hands on deck always, especially with how busy we've been, which is a great problem to have," said Kassi Duncan, with Hogman's Gameday Superstore.

They want to hire one part-time position that will work between both the Hogman's Little Rock, and North Little Rock locations.