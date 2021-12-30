More than 500 structures have been burned in Thursday's fires.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — More than 500 homes have been destroyed in the Marshall Fire Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said on Friday morning. Pelle said this is a very early estimate and he wouldn't be surprised if that number climbs to nearly 1,000 homes.

Most of the houses that were burned were on the west side of Superior, Old Town Superior and the south side of Superior, according to Pelle.

There were about 2,000 homes within the fire perimeter, but not all of those homes were lost. Once an assesment is completed in the coming days, Pelle said a list of homes that were damaged or destroyed will be posted.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management requested that residents not call the center to ask about the status of structures.

A spokesperson said Friday morning that there was still active fire within the perimeter and that the fire had grown to 6,200 acres.

The loss of homes makes the Marshall Fire the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

Video above: A livestream from Sky9 flying over areas of damage from the Marshall Fire.

Pelle said all 370 homes were destroyed in the Sagamore subdivision just west of Superior. About 210 structures might have been destroyed in the area just southwest of Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard, including several businesses in the Target shopping complex, Pelle said.

Pelle said an unknown number of homes between Superior and Marshall have also been destroyed.

BELOW: A Friday morning update from the Boulder Incident Management Team.

9NEWS reporter Jordan Chavez got a look at some of the destruction left behind in the Louisville area.

Just a glimpse of some of the destruction from the #MarshallFire we’re seeing now that the sun is up. Absolutely heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/HaZrMNP8kR — Jordan Chavez (@Jordan_Chavez) December 31, 2021

The image below shows the perimeter of the fire.

Pelle said one officer sustained minor injuries from flying debris, but no other injuries or fatalities have been reported. Because of the scope of the fires, "We would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities," he said.

Pelle said firefighters have been able to access some, but not all, of the burned areas.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated due to the fire, which has burned about 6,200 acres as of Friday morning.

