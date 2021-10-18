Officials: Man stabbed woman several times, blames marijuana cookie

We are learning more about a homicide over the weekend in Luzerne County.

NUANGOLA, Pa. — Court papers show that Lavrius Watson of Pocono Summit called 9-1-1 Saturday to report that he killed someone.

Police found the victim, Elizabeth Leonard, dead inside her home in Nuangola.

Watson told investigators that after returning home from dinner, he and Leonard ate a marijuana cookie.

He says he had an adverse reaction, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed the woman several times.

Watson is now locked up on homicide charges in Luzerne County.