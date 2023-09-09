Police: Investigation underway into homicide at North Little Rock apartments

An investigation into the homicide of a female that happened at an apartment complex in North Little Rock is currently underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. at the Overbrook Apartments in the 5900 block of JFK Blvd.

Officers first got a call about a possibly deceased person and once they arrived they found a deceased female with visible trauma on her body inside of an apartment.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, and homicide detectives have begun an investigation into what happened.

Details into this incident remain limited but we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.