LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- A Little Rock hospice facility has introduced a new project to its patients.

When Jack Ciak, executive director of the Tribute of Life Foundation, approached Audubon Arkansas to help them with a bird feeder project they were more than happy to reach out to their bird community.

Many of his patients at Hospice Home Care enjoy birds, but there were only a few feeders in the garden.

Jack wanted to place feeders outside each patients window bring them joy as they and their families facing their end-of-life journey.

Dan Scheiman, bird conservation director of Audubon Arkansas, went a step further and donated bird books to help patients identify and learn more about the birds they were seeing.

If you would like to donate bird seed to the program, visit Audubon Arkansas.