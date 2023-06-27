Board of Directors to vote on Hot Springs emergency shelter for homeless

A proposal for a first-ever community resource center was introduced at the Hot Springs Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night.

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — Cities all over Arkansas have been working to help the homeless and unsheltered.

It's something we have continued to cover as areas, like Pulaski County and Little Rock, develop tiny homes for those who need a place to stay.

Now, Hot Springs plans to move forward with an emergency shelter, unlike anything they've ever had before.

"I have to tell you my heart is full," said Sally Carder.

Carder and other organizations have been working on this project since 2016, and now that dream could soon become a reality.

The center will be a place for homeless and unsheltered people to have access to a safe place to stay along with resources to get back on their feet.

"We know what's happening in our community and what we've done in the past isn't working," said Hot Springs City Manager, Bill Burrough.

It was standing room only as volunteers from churches and non-profits, who have worked on this vision for years, filled the seats hoping to see the proposal move to next week's agenda.

"We kind of decided to get together and all the non-profits that have been working to try to figure out what can we do to try to help these folks before they fall to a point where they are destitute and too far to bounce back," said Boyce Mitchell with Ouachita Behavior Health and Wellness.

If the board approves the community center, it will be built at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church off Hobson Avenue.

It will be a one-stop shop where people can get mental health services, substance abuse services, as well as DHS services.

"They'll be able to eat and instead of standing out in the cold or the rain holding their plate they will be able to come in and sit down at a table and eat," Carder explained.

The next step before the dream can come to reality is the board of directors' approval. Then, the groups hope to get the building up to code.