Hot Springs landslide at condominiums causes tenants to evacuate

HOT SPRINGS, Ark — A landslide at the condominiums near Catalina Circle in Hot Springs is being evaluated by an insurance agency and a geologist. Contractors are working to protect other homes, and placing sandbags near the damage ahead of Wednesday's weather.

The slide happened Saturday, April 24, in the morning.

Tom Thornton said he and his wife thought they heard creaking before the collapse. They were staying in a condo 40 feet above a parking garage where a balcony broke apart.

"About 7 or 7:30, like how an old house would creak, and we're hearing it and my wife kept saying she thought it was the structure and I was like, 'nah, it's just the wind,'" said Thornton.

He said a neighbor called him and wanted him to come out to investigate the end of the building. Around 8 a.m., they walked around to the back.

From the ground floor, they could see the upper balcony started to separate. On top of the hill, they were up about 40 feet above a parking garage that was below them.

"In the ground, there's a large crack, and my neighbor tells me to jump over the other side of the crack. We jumped and my wife just came out of the building to follow us. She was yelling at us to get back, and at that moment the ground just gave way," said Thornton.

He and his wife only use the condo for weekend getaways, but he said he knows many neighbors above and below where the landslide happened live there. The hotel next door hosted those who needed to leave.

Police and fire then came out to shovel debris from cars in the parking garage.

Ron Cooper is an independent contractor.

He and his team were boarding up doors in the below condos and placing sandbags near the damage Monday afternoon.