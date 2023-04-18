Arkansas man charged with 1st degree murder in deadly shooting of juvenile

A Hot Springs man is being charged with 1st degree murder following a shooting that left an adult injured and a 4-year-old dead.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A Hot Springs man is being charged with 1st degree murder following a shooting that left an adult injured and a 4-year-old dead.

According to police, 18-year-old Alejandro David Gasca was taken into custody on Monday, April 17, 2023 just after 9 p.m.

Authorities said the deadly incident happened earlier that same day around 2:17 p.m., with officers responding to a shots fired call on Carson Street.

When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Rosendo Lucio and a juvenile both with gunshot wounds.

Police began emergency life-saving measures until EMS members were able to arrive on the scene.

Lucio and the juvenile were both taken to the hospital, where they later pronounced the child dead.