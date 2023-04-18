Arkansas man charged with 1st degree murder in deadly shooting of juvenile

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A Hot Springs man is being charged with 1st degree murder following a shooting that left an adult injured and a 4-year-old dead.
According to police, 18-year-old Alejandro David Gasca was taken into custody on Monday, April 17, 2023 just after 9 p.m.
Authorities said the deadly incident happened earlier that same day around 2:17 p.m., with officers responding to a shots fired call on Carson Street.
When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Rosendo Lucio and a juvenile both with gunshot wounds.
Police began emergency life-saving measures until EMS members were able to arrive on the scene.
Lucio and the juvenile were both taken to the hospital, where they later pronounced the child dead.
Following the incident, Gasca is being charged with first degree murder and first degree battery.