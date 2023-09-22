Man arrested for causing over $45K in damages to Hot Springs businesses

The Hot Springs Police Department has now arrested a man for causing over $40,000 in damages to some businesses on Central Avenue.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department has now arrested a man after several businesses in on the two hundred and eight hundred block of Central Avenue reported damages to their locations.

According to reports, a bank, clothing store, jerky outlet, and several other businesses all had multiple reports of criminal mischief in the area.

During the investigation, detectives found video footage that showed a man throwing things into the businesses and causing damage to the windows. The damages have been estimated to a total of about $45,000.

Detectives identified a 35-year-old Hot Springs man as the suspect. He was later taken into custody and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.