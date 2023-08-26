'I'm hoping that this is my last': Hot Springs mother continues to search for missing son

Jessica Ellis has worked day and night to get answers after her son was kidnapped in May. On Saturday, hundreds of people joined her in the largest search yet.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Jessica Ellis' life changed on May 17 when she learned her son, Amir Ellis, was nowhere to be found.

Since then, Jessica Ellis has worked day and night searching for answers.

"I have to bring him home," Jessica Ellis said. "I'm a fixer. He knows that."

The Hot Springs Police Department announced they arrested 18-year-old Nathanial Speed and 18-year-old Alexia Chambers concerning Amir Ellis' disappearance on May 29.

Speed and Chambers were charged with kidnapping, while a juvenile was also taken into custody.

Jessica Ellis said she learned her son is no longer alive during Chambers and the juvenile's court hearings on Aug. 23.

A gag order on the case prevents any information from being released publicly.

The last few months haven't been easy for Jessica Ellis, but she remains strong, and the community has rallied around her.

Hundreds of people met in Jessieville Saturday morning before searching for Amir Ellis not too far away in Perry County.

Ellis said tips led them to the area as they searched for hours.

"This one was just more credible," Ellis said.

Ellis said this is the largest search she's put together. People from near and far joined the search effort.

"We came from an hour and a half away," Katrina Pinkston said. "I've been following since I saw the first post, which just touched my heart. I knew I needed to come help as a mom."

Multiple law enforcement agencies and groups, like the Quapaw Nations Department of Emergency Management K9 search team, provided resources and support.

“They may not get closure because it's a tragic event, but they will get answers,” said Hugh Murray with Quapaw Nations. “If they can bring their loved one home and put them the rest the right way, then that gives them a step forward to finding more peace.”

The amount of hands-on deck has Jessica Ellis feeling hopeful.