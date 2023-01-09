Hot Springs non-profit gets $13,000 donation after dealing with a string of break-ins

After several break-ins in the last few months, things are looking up for one Hot Springs non-profit now that the community has stepped up to help.

"It makes me emotional because we wanted this house to be built by the community for the community," Our Promise Executive Director, Stacey Pierce said.

Though it hasn't been the easiest journey building the Our Promise House for cancer patients receiving treatment.

Pierce said multiple break-ins caused some setbacks in the building progress.

"In April, they started stealing the wire and different things from our place and pushing us back months and months and months in the construction process. So they did about $70,000 worth of damage, stealing the wire out of the house," Pierce explained.

Then, they had to put a pause on building.

Last month, Hot Springs Police arrested the man who did it and now, they're getting close to finishing the house.

"We're really hoping that we can get this finished in the next 60 days to be able to open our doors in January," she said.

Some of the help they've received along the way came from another non-profit in the area.

Amber Henson is a breast cancer survivor and the founder of "My Tata Testimony" which raises money for Breast Cancer awareness.

She said she felt called to donate to Our Promise House.

"I talked to our board and was like, this is really on my heart. I really have been praying about this. And I'd really like to donate and they all immediately said yes," Henson said.

Her organization donated a little more than $13,000 to cover the cost of air conditioning units and nightstands.

"I can't imagine how good they feel to have this for our community here. So just supporting our neighbors and doing that. That's been a lot of fun so far," she said.

"Despite the stuff, they were rainbows in the storms," Pierce said.