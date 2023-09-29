Police: Second suspect arrested in 2021 Hot Springs murder investigation

The Hot Springs Police Department says a second man was arrested Friday for his involvement in a 2021 murder.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department arrested a second suspect for the murder of 70-year-old Larry Wayne Natt in 2021.

According to authorities, 58-year-old Lee Oliver Counts Sr. of Hot Springs was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Garland County Detention Center without bond.

On May 18, 2021, Hot Springs police responded to 206 Pleasant Valley about a report of a "possible deceased person."

Nearly a month later, with the assistance of the Arkansas Community Corrections SRT Team, Arkansas State Police, and the Russellville Police Department, 25-year-old James Barron was arrested for his involvement in the murder of Natt.