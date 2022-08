The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday.

According to reports, an adult male was hit by a vehicle in front of the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.