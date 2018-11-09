LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Hot Springs Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a girl who they say ran away.

Emily Thomson, 15, was last seen at her residence on Sept. 8 wearing a pink tank-top and tie-dye pants.

Police say Emily's mother gave her permission to travel to Malvern with a friend and was supposed to return home by midnight. Police say she may be in the Little Rock area.

Emily is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot, 1 inch, weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.

