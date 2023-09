The Hot Springs Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a runaway 13-year-old boy, last seen leaving his residence Wednesday night.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy.

Derek O'Rear was last seen by a family member leaving his residence in the 100 block of Main Street on Wednesday at 10 p.m. and never returned home.

Authorities said O'Rear was wearing blue jeans with holes, gray Nike slide-on shoes and possibly a gray shirt.