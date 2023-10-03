Hot Springs prepares for spring break tourism rush

Spring break is around the corner, which usually means more travelers in the Natural State. During this time of inflation, do more customers boost business?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring break is almost here and that means more travelers in the Natural State.

While companies are seeing an increase in customers, some aren't seeing an increase in business to go along with it in Hot Springs.

“We're a big spring break destination... Hot Springs is for sure and Arkansas is,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said.

According to Arrison, spring break kicks off the city's "busy season" as the last two years have been record-setting.

“We’re gonna have another record year,” Arrison said. “Our last research we did we have over three million overnight visitors and about seven million total visitors."

Because of that, he said businesses feel the impact of tourism during this time fo year.

“Most of the restaurant collections are way up," Arrison said. "We were at 22% last month."

But over at Bubba’s, the owner doesn’t see a business boost even with more sales. Bubba's manager Kimberly Balentine said inflation is a big reason why.

“Everything has skyrocketed," Balentine said. "But we're trying to do the best we can to not overprice everything for our customers."

They re-do the menu every four months now instead of once a year because of rising costs. Balentine added they are still feeling the labor shortage.

“We do not have enough staff to run it but we do the best we can,” Balentine said.

Bubba's is down about 15 people, which she said makes it harder to keep up with the big crowds.

“Our business has picked up a lot faster this year than in the years before,” Balentine said.

Balentine credited the rise in business to Oaklawn starting races earlier.

“We get busy in the afternoon after the races lead out,” Balentine said.

This time of year, Bubba's sees about 30% more customers and Balentine asks them to have a little patience.

“We're trying to make it work on everybody's part,” Balentine said.