Hot Springs Village businesses reopen after January fire

After a fire damaged several businesses in Hot Springs Village's Northpark Plaza, owners are moving forward in new locations thanks to help from the community.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been two months since a fire damaged several businesses in Hot Springs Village.

Since then, the community has stepped up to help and the owners are beginning new journeys in new locations, thanks to the community's help.

TLC Massage Therapy Owner Christian Bearden was at a loss for words back on Jan. 13 when she first spoke to us after her spa caught fire and she lost everything. Fast forward a couple of months, and she's now overwhelmed with gratitude.

"I really don't have time to cry, or even want to need to because I have so much support," Bearden said.

Shortly after the fire, Bearden moved into Mia's Salon just a couple minutes down the road from Northpark Plaza.

"Thankfully they were building this when the fire happened and they really sped up the process," Bearden said. "They had hearts of gold and just really wanted to help us."

The Hot Springs Village community helped with a fundraiser last month, raising more than $14,000 for Northpark Plaza business owners.

"That filled in for the gap for us," Bearden said. "We had time to grieve. We had time to gather ourselves and it's because of the support and the amazing community that we have here."

Melinda's Cafe and Coffee Owners Daniel Owen and Alanna Owen said they're blown away by the support they've received too.

"Through these tragic times, they held our hand," Alanna Owen said. "They put their arms around us, they loved on us... physically, mentally financially."

Their major equipment survived the fire and it's already sitting in their new location just three minutes from the plaza.

"It's gonna be something pretty incredible," Owen said.

The hard times also brought everyone closer.

"We really grew together through this process," Bearden said. "I mean, we hung out, we went over to each other's houses, we've gotten together."

Now, they're excited about their new beginnings.

"The fire was an unfortunate thing," Alanna Owen said. "I think that we're all going to be... I know we're going to be in a bigger, better place."