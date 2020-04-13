HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Thursday April 9, officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to Silver Street in reference to a fatality accident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an 18-month-old female child had been struck by a car on private property.

The child was declared dead at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and a case file will be sent to the prosecutor’s office.

RELATED: Man who impersonated Arkansas officer in 2019 arrested again for same offense

RELATED: Little Rock police searching for suspects armed with rifle, handguns at Spanish Jon Apartments

RELATED: Police investigate after student shot in parking lot on Arkansas State University campus