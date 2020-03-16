HOT SPRINGS, Ark — Despite warnings against large gatherings and periods of cold rain, hundreds of law enforcement officers and ordinary people honored Brent Scrimshire, the Hot Springs Police Dept. officer killed in a shooting March 10.

"I want them to know that they have a personal angel with blue wings protecting them," said state attorney general Leslie Rutledge, directing her words to Scrimshire's two small children.

The day began with a procession from Scrimshire's hometown of Malvern to the city he protected valiantly for eight years until a tragic traffic stop on Kenwood St. last Tuesday night.

Pockets of onlookers lined Malvern Ave. as the procession made its way to the Hot Springs Convention Center. The hearse stopped for a moment outside the police station where the officer's former patrol vehicle has been adorned with flowers and flags.

Fire trucks draped a huge American flag over the intersection a block before the station.

"On behalf of the Hot Springs police department we thank you for being here to pay tribute to our fallen brother," said Chief Jason Stachey, who described Scrimshire as dedicated, good-natured and good-hearted.

"It wasn't just a small part of who he appeared to be," he said. "It was who he was."

The funeral included prayers led by a minister and a police chaplain as well as proclamations by Hot Springs mayor Pat McCabe and city manager Bill Burroughs.

Rutledge represented the highest-ranking state official in the program, though governor Asa Hutchinson did make it to Spa City after a briefing that morning on COVID-19 in Fayetteville.

Despite the global crisis on everyone's mind, the people in attendance seemed more focused on supporting each other than social distancing.

The service ended with a traditional "final call" over the police radio.

"Dispatch to officer Scrimshire," it said. "Scrim, your watch has ended. We'll take it from here."

A long line of police vehicles followed the hearse back to Malvern for a burial service at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Two people have been charged in connection with the case including Kayvon Ward, who allegedly shot Scrimshire while running from the car after it had been pulled over.

Ward is charged with capital murder and prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty.