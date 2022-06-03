Clean-up challenge: Boaters work together to pick up litter at Lake Hamilton

Kevin King has been cleaning up all the debris and trash he finds along Lake Hamilton since he moved there 3-years ago. But, this year he did things differently.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The annual drawdown is a big time for Arkansas boaters. For Lake Hamilton and Hot Springs' Lake Catherine, it begins on Nov.1 each year, with the refill of both lakes taking place between March 1-8.

Since moving there 3.5-years ago, Kevin King has been been doing due diligence, even without the drawdown. He's been making sure to clear any debris and trash that he finds along Lake Hamilton.

While he normally handles the clean-up on his own, this year he had an idea to get others involved as King doesn't like seeing any type of litter.

"I did something to maybe see if we can find some likeminded people. I posted like a fake-fishing tournament," King said. "Take a picture of what you can find in bags, post it here, and then within a couple of hours people were posting."

Once he posted the challenge idea on an application called Nextdoor, neighbors were able to share the trash they found and if no one picked it up, he knew where to find it to ensure clean-up happened all around the lakes.

Volunteers would find trash in and around the lake and place them in trash bags to be picked up by Hot Springs County Solid Waste.

Entergy said drawdowns are something that happens every year for boat owners with permits. It allows those boat owners to work on their socks, sea walls, and slips that are needed for safety inspections.

Drawdowns are also ecofriendly as it benefits aquatic weeds found near the shore line, allowing them to freeze over before Spring.

With this in mind, King wants to do his part and wants ensure his neighbors to do the same-- cleaning up their trash and helping make sure things stay clean.

"I walk this area, my cove in Garvan Gardens. I pick up the debris that I find," King said. "It's a beautiful area and I would just hate to just have the debris collect year after year," said King.

King's happy others joined in on his 'clean-up' challenge to keep their community clear of litter. He wanted to send a reminder that there's a way to limit the trash before the lake refills.

"If you wanted to do something even cooler than picking up trash, just keep an eye on your stuff and your boat. Most of what I pick up is stuff that flies off a boat or out of the back of a truck," King said.