Arkansas restaurants still feeling impact of pandemic

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Even though COVID-19 cases are trending down in our state, many small businesses, especially restaurants are still feeling the impact of the last two years.

Some of the businesses are starting to change things up so they can survive.

From shutting down business, to customers doing take-out, to having many do outdoor dining, things have been a little different for restaurants for quite a while now.

"You're dealing with businesses that have been been getting pummeled for two years now and every business that's associated with food and drink is unique," Food Blogger, Kevin Shalin, said.

The uniqueness of Will's Cinnamon Shop is what made it a fan favorite in Hot Springs on Central Avenue.

"It just sort of grew a little bit at a time. We started adding different things to the menu until it became what it is today," Will Byrd, owner of Will's Cinnamon Shop said.

The restaurant announced in early January, that the shop as people knew it, would be closing.

Even though it was a difficult decision to make, there were a few factors behind it according to Byrd, including COVID, staffing ,and inflation.

"I know it's corny, but people say you got to choose happy. I don't want to be a business owner that works 24-hours a day, seven days a week. That's not what I did this for," he said.

Instead of closing the business all together, Byrd found a new window of opportunity.

"You can't move forward if you're just constantly stomping out fires where you're at. You just can't, you can't grow," he said.

They'll still be making their cinnamon rolls, but purchasing them will look different.

Now, you'll be able to grab one from the window outside of their garage, or from their new food truck that will travel across the state.

Will's Cinnamon Shop isn't in this alone either, according to Shalin.

"I feel like we are starting to see an uptick in places, either closing or have to make some some modifications in the way they do business," he said.

Abbi's Teas & Things is moving online and changing locations, while Esters in Little Rock is closing down for good.

It's a trend that Shalin believes could continue.

"I think some places are looking at it, everything happens for a reason and if they still want to have a business that they love and it's their livelihood, you're going to do whatever you can to make it work," he said.

Will's Cinnamon Shop is hopeful that they'll have the new food truck up and running by the beginning of March.