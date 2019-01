HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Race fans got their first taste of the season on Friday, Jan. 25 at Oaklawn, and on Saturday, they got something else to satisfy their hunger -- a whole bunch of 50-cent corned beef sandwiches!

After 20,000 people watched the races on Friday, another big crowd packed the stands on Saturday.

In the main event, "Amy's Challenge" won the $100,000 American Beauty Stakes.