HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) – We still have a while to go, but the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade has announced the Official Parade Starter.

The First Ever 16th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Official Parade Starter is Stephen tWitch Boss.

You may know him as Ellen DeGeneres’ favorite DJ every day, or you may know him for ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’

For more about the 2019 parade, click here.

Below Ellen shares some of her favorite tWitch memories.

