HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - National Park Duck Tours is set to send a charter on to Lake Hamilton less than 12 hours after an amphibious tour boat capsized on Table Rock Lake outside Branson, Missouri.

Owner Stacy Roberts has endured pressures from other mishaps involving the so-called "duck boats" in other places. He stresses that his fleet is different.

"My boats are original from World War II," Roberts said. "I can't speak to other companies policies, but I know they are using vessels that are higher from the water and the road, and that's been a problem in other accidents."

Roberts says his family has never had a serious mishap on the water in 25 years of running tours in Hot Springs. He showed off his two-way radio and says his drivers are instructed to follow weather apps on their phones to be alert for any severe weather.

"We have nine safety docks we can get to on the Lake," he said. "If it's dark as the driver gets set to go in or if they have any questions, they get me on the radio and we look at the radar "

Roberts said weather forced the cancelation of two tours last week. He's dismayed by what happened in Branson and couldn't sleep after hearing about the incident.

