HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — After 35 days of being partially shut down, the federal government is open for now, and so is Hot Springs National Park, which is slowly returning to its normal operations.

The news brought a sigh of relief for the city and park employees this weekend.

"Our national park, the visitor center was closed, their gift shop was closed, the offices were closed, but most of the trails were still open,” said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs. "We just hope in 3 weeks or whatever they get some oxygen to their brains, and this doesn't happen again."

While the park in its entirety was not closed during the shutdown, travelers were still hesitant to make the trip.

"We were a little nervous, we brought my little girl and two daughters, we were afraid the parks would be shut down,” said Eric Holley, traveling from Dallas, TX.

The shutdown nearly caused Holley and his family to cancel their weekend get-away to Spa City.

"We heard a couple of days ago the shutdown was over, so we decided for sure to stop in and see the national park,” he said.

They luckily escaped the shutdown by an inch and enjoyed the gift shops, bath houses, and the visitor center.

But for other guests, they weren’t as lucky.

"We wanted to find a way to celebrate her birthday,” said a man traveling from Austin, TX. “We researched Hot Springs and it looked nice, so we came. The shut down did impact us a little bit just for the national park part that we wanted to see and unfortunately it wasn't open yesterday for us to go see it. But, we will be back.”

The park and city are slowly making their way back to full speed as more visitors were sited this weekend on bath house row since the shutdown.

For the city, they hope the news gives it a boost.

"Revenue is very tough,” said Arrison. “January is slow, but our race meet just opened, so that's good. Surely the shutdown had a negative impact because some people won't travel if everything isn't open."

Some of the park services remained closed this weekend, but are set to reopen soon.

Gulpha Gorge Campground, Happy Hollow and Whittington Springs Cold Water stations will open back up Monday, Jan. 28.