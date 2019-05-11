HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The first full week of November is here, which means, so is the holiday season and for shelters that serve the community, this time of year brings more people through their doors.

The Jackson House in Hot Springs has been serving its community for 42 years giving food, clothing, medicine and more.

Janie Smith, Jackson House Executive Director, said it is all centered around one main message.

"To give a feeling of comfort and hominess, to begin with," she said.

It's hard to miss the big white house nestled on 705 Malvern Avenue.

Smith said they have been in this exact spot since Jackson House was first established in 1977.

"You know that we're here and we are here for you and you know that you're our primary purpose. And I think that's really important for people that need it," she said.

Smith said they are serving over 25,0000 people currently in Garland County and over the years, Jackson House has become a safe haven for many families.

"They do have some heartbreaking stories that they tell us," she said.

Turning those heartbreaks into hope Smith said over 400 volunteers monthly help with the thrift store, interviews and the food pantry.

"We have a lot of good giving hearts in our community and they want to make a difference, they want to do that," she said.

The house provides it all between shoes to toys to shirts.

"Usually when people come to see us they have an immediate need and most of the time that is food," Smith said.

She said monthly Jackson House can give out about 14 to 20 thousand pounds of groceries. During the holiday months, like November and December, this can triple.

"If you struggle during the school year to feed your children, when they are out of school it's really difficult," Smith said.

She said they have between 100 to 125 new cases a month and the need is greater now than ever.

"A little bit goes a long way here," Smith said.

The Jackson House has the sole purpose of giving to others and now, it needs the community to give so people can continue to see a glimmer of hope.

"Our community supports us and that's how we are able to do what we do," she said.

The Jackson House is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, November 23 at the Hamp Williams Building from 6 to 9 p.m.

You can also bring both food and monetary donations directly to Jackson House, 705 Malvern Ave., or call 501-623-4048.