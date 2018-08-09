HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - On Friday September 7, at 4:44 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of East Grand and Festival Street in reference to a motorcycle accident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been involved in a single vehicle accident.

The motorcycle was operated by Charles Wright, 69, and passenger Sharon Wright, 69, both of Grove, Oklahoma. Hot Springs police Cpl. Williams confirmed that the couple were husband and wife.

Police said they were eastbound on the frontage road of East Grand, when Wright lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and overturned. Weather is considered to be a contributing factor.

Charles Wright was declared dead at the scene by the coroner.

Sharon Wright was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the accident reconstruction team and CID.

© 2018 KTHV