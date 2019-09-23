Starting at the end of September, non-tipped employees at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort will get a significant pay raise from $9.25/hour to $13/hour.

Tipped members will increase to $6/hour. Oaklawn did not mention how much these employees were previously paid.

“Oaklawn’s success is because of our team members,” Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. “And, we are making this change to show that investing in our employees is just as important as the investment we’re making in our facility and its expansion.”

According to the casino, this change makes them "one of the highest minimum wage employers in Arkansas."

The increase will impact just under 1,000 part-time, full time and seasonal employees.

“This move is yet another component of our vision to bring ‘a new level of excellence’ to everything we do when it comes to our current and future team members,” added Oaklawn general manager Wayne Smith.