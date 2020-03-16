HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn Racing & Gaming announced Sunday evening that they were closing the casino for two weeks effective tomorrow, March 16.

The announcement comes after it was confirmed that two of the 16 positive COVID-19 cases in the state are in Garland County.

Oaklawn said the closure includes the Silks Bar and Grill, Bistro 2705 and the Sports Book.

Horse Racing will continue without anybody allowed to watch in the stands for the next two weeks.

“As good community citizen, we felt this was the right thing to do for public health,” Oaklawn President Louis Cella said.

