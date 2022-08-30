Officials urge Arkansans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend

According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, boat accidents rise during holiday weekends.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Before heading out to enjoy the state's lakes and rivers this Labor Day weekend, officials warn Arkansans to stay safe— especially since a man drowned in Lake Hamilton over the weekend.

Captain Stephanie Weatherington with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that no matter how old you are, you should always carry a life jacket with you.

"He had a buddy with him. They both decided to go out, go kayak, and beautiful weekend, unfortunately, they did not have life jackets. He did not have a life jacket on," Captain Weatherington explained.

That's something that Captain Weatherington said she has seen often, especially during busy holiday weekends that tend to have more accidents.

"This year we've had 53 accidents so far. And 13 of those have been fatality accidents 11 of which have all been drownings," she said.

When it came to those deadly accidents, Captain Weatherington said that middle-aged men are the most likely to fall victim.

"They think they're safe and know what they're doing. And all it takes is one bad incident. And, you know, we have to make the phone call to that family that their loved ones not coming home. And that's, the last phone call we ever want to make," Captain Weatherington said.

Children 12 years and under are required by law to wear life jackets, but she added that she believes that everyone should.

"All it takes is one gulp of water. And you can be the best swimmer there is. You can be Michael Phelps, he gets one gulp of water down into his lungs. he's going down," she added.

Jefferson Talbot rents kayaks at his marina in Hot Springs. He said that in addition to wearing a life jacket, kayakers should try and go out on the water when it's less crowded.

"Go out super early in the morning before all the boaters wake up and get out on the water or wait until a little bit later where there's still plenty of visibility," Talbot said.

He also recommended staying close to the shoreline rather than heading further out.

"Federal Coast Guard law is within 100 feet of the shoreline boats are supposed to be five miles an hour or below. And so that's typically going to be your safer spot for a kayak," he said.

Captain Weatherington had another important reminder ahead of the holiday weekend— have a good time, but don't drink and drive.

"It's just as dangerous if not more so dangerous drinking on the water than it is drinking on the road. So we say take the party to the bank. If you want to drink, drink on shore," Captain Weatherington said.