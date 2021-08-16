Law enforcement surprises son of fallen Hot Springs officer on first day of kindergarten

Wyatt is the son of the late Officer Brent Scrimshire who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in March 2020.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (Eds. Note: The attached video was filmed in March 2020.)

On the first day back to school in Arkansas, members of the Hot Springs Police Department gathered to help welcome Wyatt Scrimshire to his first day of kindergarten.

Scrimshire served the Hot Springs Police Department for more than six years.

The National Park Service, Garland County Sheriffs Office, Hot Springs County, Arkansas Game and Fish, Malvern Police Department and Arkansas State Police were also present to welcome Wyatt to his first day.