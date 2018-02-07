HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - It's summertime and while that may mean trips to the beach for some, for others it's time to get a job!

However, it's not just high schoolers and college kids searching for work. More adults are taking on a summer job, in addition to their day to day, to make some extra cash.

For the past two summers, Lewis Hunt has set up shop off Hwy 270 in Hot Springs selling produce.

“It’s kind of grown. I started out with watermelons and now I can get watermelons, cantaloupe, tomatoes, corn. All kinds of things,” Lewin Hunt, of Hot Springs, said.

His summer job is a far cry from his normal day to day.

“I’m a coach at Lake Hamilton. I coach track and tennis and I also teach AP biology and chemistry,” said Hunt.

Hunt isn’t the only coach at Lake Hamilton High who stays busy during the summer.

“It’s a break from my normal job, from coaching, so it's nice,” said Jason Johnson of Hot Springs.

During the school year, Jason Johnson is a basketball and soccer coach. During the summer, he sells fireworks right next door to his friend's produce stand.

“We just knocked around the idea of hooking up and trying to make some extra money. He likes the produce and farming and that sort of thing and I did fireworks and it's been a very good combination,” said Johnson.

Hunt and Johnson said while it may be considered extra work, both jobs are fun and they plan to continue this next summer.

“That’s the good thing about it. I’ll keep doing it as long as it’s fun. When it begins to feel like work then I’ll try to find something else to do. Maybe I’ll sell produce,” laughed Johnson.

Both the firework and fruit stands are located at 4131 Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs.

© 2018 KTHV